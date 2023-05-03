A 24 year old Narromine man has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into property-related crime in rural areas throughout the state's west.
In March this year, Strike Force Dozer was established by officers from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Orana Mid-Western Police District to investigate rural property crime throughout the Narromine, Warren, Trangie, Nyngan and Cobar areas.
As part of ongoing inquiries, officers were conducting proactive patrols of Merri Merri Road, south of Carinda, last Friday (28 April) when they located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Narromine in March.
Subsequent inquiries led investigators to a shop in Carinda, where they arrested the man that afternoon.
He was taken to Walgett Police Station and charged with drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.
Additionally, he was charged with an outstanding warrant in relation to charges for;
. Two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner,
. larceny,
. enter enclosed agricultural land damage property-aggravated,
. destroy or damage property,
. steal trailer,
. damage property by fire/exp,
. custody of knife in public place,
. possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, and
. possess prohibited drug.
The Narromine man was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on 29 April, where he was granted conditional bail to re-appear at the same court on 19 May.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information about Strike Force Dozer is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
