Narooma and Oak Flats high schools have walked away with broad ribbons on day two of the South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular.
Oak Flats High School won the top prize in the school steer challenge with a Murray Grey cross Square Meater, they had earlier won with in the heavyweight class. The 26-month-old steer was on feed for 100 days, weighed 504kg and was bred by the school.
Judge Stuart Glover, Moss Vale, believes the steer will meet the rump fat specifications.
"He is really deep-bodied and long for the thickness he carries," Mr Glover said.
"He will have a 280-290kg carcase; I'm confident we will have our 10 to 15 millimetres of fat across him.
"He is absolutely chocked full of meat all the way through."
READ MORE:
The winner of the lightweight steer class was Crookwell High School, with a Murray Grey steer weighing 325kg, which also went on to win the lightweight class in the open steer challenge.
Shoalhaven High School won the medium-weight class with a Limousin steer weighing 394kg.
Narooma High School won the school steer spectacular lightweight class with a Limousin cross Simmental steer before going on to be named champion.
The seven-month-old steer was on feed for 60 days, weighed 343 kilograms, and was bred by David and John Cullen, Bemboka.
"We get enjoyment out of the shows and competitions - we have been in the game for a while and linked up with Narooma High School last, providing two calves last year and this year," John said.
Mr Glover said the steer met all commercial market specifications.
"He's a really good, complete calf with the eye muscle area that he carries right through and a hindquarter that is so deep and wide," he said.
"I expect a yield on a calf like that to be 62 per cent.
"He is a really, really good calf to have that volume of red meat at that age and weight."
The winner of the medium-weight steer class was Bomaderry High School with an Angus cross Simmental weighing 385kg. The steer was bred by Dr Toby Greenacre, Jaspers Brush.
Andrew Dalton and Emily Wilson, Razorback, won the medium-weight class in the open steer challenge with a Square Meater, before being named champion.
The 12-month-old steer had been on feed for 100 days, weighed 365kg and was bred by Emjay Park, Camden.
The winner of the heavyweight class was Nowra Anglican College, with an Angus cross Salers steer weighing 468kg.
Mr Glover said the steer was "unique in his shape".
"Everyone commented on his depth, width and length of body," Mr Glover said.
"It is exceptional to see the volume of red meat in an animal of that scale. He's not a very tall steer, but he's built like a tank.
"I had seen him out the back and was waiting for him to come in.
"He's as wide behind the shoulder as he is at the hips. He's incredible and a rare specimen you don't see often without being double-muscled."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.