Wagyu bulls with high marbling and high growth trigger careful bidders at inaugural Glen Innes sale

By Jamie Brown
Updated May 4 2023 - 9:07am, first published 6:30am
Tumbledown S7560 sold for $28,000 to Chinchilla, Qld, pure bred Wagyu graziers Peter and Shari Knudson with Keiran te Velde, BJA director, stud principal Peter Lewis and auctioneer Paul Dooley at Glen Innes on Wednesday.
High growth Wagyu bulls with exceptional marbling teased out the bids from a conservative cohort of buyers during the Tumbledown Wagyu inaugural bull sale at Glen Innes on Wednesday with the top price of $28,000 and an average of $6601 for 54 of 77 sires offered.

