In a hotly contested event, Narooma High School's Jade Uleman has been named champion South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular parader.
It is the second time Miss Uleman, 16, has competed at the event.
The Year 11 student was surprised when judge Alastair Rayner announced her as the overall winner in a strong field of contenders.
"I'm shocked, I've never made it this far in parading before," she said.
"It's a pretty good feeling, if I'm being honest.
"It has been a really good experience."
Ms Uleman was named champion over junior class winner Max Gorey and senior class winner Thomas Andersen, both of St Gregory's College, Campbelltown.
Mr Rayner asked each of the finalists to exchange animals so he could see how the handlers' skills transferred to an unfamiliar steer or heifer.
"We do that at Sydney Royal and at a state and national level to test the paraders," he said.
"These three handlers have gone through a high-level process, and they passed it exceptionally well.
"They did it with composure and got the animals moving and standing well. It is the mark of someone who has the skills and is aware of how to make an animal respond to them in a way that shows off their attributes to the judge."
Mr Rayner said Miss Uleman shone when asked to lead the Shorthorn heifer belonging to St Gregory's College.
"Jade has that professionalism, smoothness, and alertness that we like to see," he said.
"Max is very confident and had the animal working well. He has had to set the pace; he is alert and aware of his surroundings; he has done a terrific job.
"Thomas shows a lot of composure and skill; he is working very hard on the animal, keeping it moving, and again has it standing up very well.
"Taking nothing away from these two young men; if I was looking for recommendations to exhibit livestock, they would certainly be on the list I would be recommending to my clients."
