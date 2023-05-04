The Land
Home/Beef

Day 2: Jade Uleman, Narooma, named champion South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular parader

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
May 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Uleman, Narooma High School, was named champion South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular parader. Picture by Hayley Warden
Jade Uleman, Narooma High School, was named champion South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular parader. Picture by Hayley Warden

In a hotly contested event, Narooma High School's Jade Uleman has been named champion South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular parader.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.