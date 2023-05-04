If The Armidale School's (TAS) Fred Kearney was a global influencer for a day, he would not use it to advocate for a particular cause but encourage people to listen to others as much as be listened to.
"Influencing does not have to be forcing your views on other people; it can simply be sharing your story in exchange for someone else's story... leading to forming a relationship with people you might not otherwise encounter," he said.
He may not be a global influencer, but the Year 12 student from a Coonabarabran cattle property can lay claim to the title of Lions Australia Youth of the Year, being declared the national winner at the Gold Coast earlier this month (May 1).
Representing NSW, having won at the state final at Bathurst on April 1, Fred was up against five finalists from the other states at the titles, which took place during the Lions national convention at The Star Casino.
The TAS senior prefect - who is also captain of rowing, rugby, debating and public speaking - made history as the first from his school and Lions District N1 to take the top honour in the competition, which began in 1966.
"It was both a shock and exciting to be named the winner from such a group of accomplished students from across Australia who have all done great things in their respective areas," he said.
The title is the culmination of a journey that started with Fred winning the Armidale Dumaresq Lions Club Youth of the Year competition last November.
He then won the Zone competition in Armidale in February, followed by the District final at Urunga in March, at both of these winning both the overall and public speaking awards. Then he took out the State competition in Bathurst last month against candidates from every Lions district in NSW, including Sydney.
At every stage of the competition, the judging is the same. A panel of judges (six at the state and national level; three in prior rounds), interview students on their leadership, sporting, cultural and community interests and academic achievements. They are also asked three general knowledge questions - at the national final, these being about Australia's housing crisis; environmental sustainability, and a self-assessment of their strengths and weaknesses as a leader.
Then there is the public speaking competition, where contestants present a prepared five-minute speech and also answer two impromptu questions, being given the topic and just seconds to gather their thoughts before attempting to deliver a two-minute speech.
The first of two impromptu questions at the national final asked contestants whether they considered artificial intelligence a 'friend or foe.' The second was, 'if you were a global influencer for a day, what would you do?'
In his prepared speech, the same throughout the competition, Fred drew on the record drought of 2018- 19, questioning the notion of whether tough times make people tougher. Instead, he proposed that allowing for vulnerability to seek help for yourself and others will ultimately make for healthier and stronger individuals and communities.
An all-rounder, in the past 12 months alone, Fred won the under 19 Australian indoor rowing championships, played for the NSW under 18s Barbarian XV that were runners up in the Australian Schoolboy Rugby Championships, was a grand-finalist in the National Virtual Debating Competition and helped drive a student initiative to support the Blue Tree Project for mental health.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Lions Youth of the Year program and have met some highly motivated and inspiring students as well as some incredibly kind and generous Lions Club members. Each part of the process has reminded me of the importance of community and the valuable impact each individual can have," said Fred, who hopes to study law and economics at university.
Amongst the prizes, which include a significant cash component and kudos that is sure to add to an already impressive CV, is a spot on the judging panel at next year's national final in Darwin.
