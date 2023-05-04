The Land
National Lions title to Coonabarabran Y12 student

By Newsroom
May 4 2023 - 2:00pm
Lions Australia Youth of the Year Fred Kearney (centre) with TAS public speaking coordinator Tim Hughes and his parents Pip and Vern from The Valleys, Coonabarabran.
If The Armidale School's (TAS) Fred Kearney was a global influencer for a day, he would not use it to advocate for a particular cause but encourage people to listen to others as much as be listened to.

