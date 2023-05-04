For the first time in three years, Walgett residents will not be forced to rely on salty bore water as its main water source, with the town taking the first steps towards switching to river water.
Walgett Council has taken the first step in transitioning the water treatment plant back to the Namoi River, which will improve the taste and quality of town water over the next few days.
"The residents of Walgett deserve to have access to clean, drinkable and palatable water like other communities around the state," Ms Jackson said.
"Switching the plant to river water is a complex process that takes time, which is why it will be happening in stages over the next week.
"It has been three years since the Namoi River was used as the town's main water supply and it will take a while for the salty bore water to be flushed out of the water network and for residents to notice a difference in the taste of their water."
Walgett community leaders had expressed "deep concerns" about the poor quality of the area's drinking water, with almost half of the town's Indigenous population reporting, via a survey, that they've been without drinkable water for more than a month.
University of NSW academics and medical researchers from the Georges Institute for Global Health revealed that the content of Walgett's water supply is 15 times higher in sodium than medical practitioners recommend for people with existing health conditions.
Member for Barwon Roy Butler joined Rose Jackson in Walgett where they toured the water treatment facility as it prepared for the change from bore water to river water.
"The changeover should be seamless and should improve water quality. I will continue communicating with the water minister to ensure that Walgett and other communities have palatable water in which they can have some confidence," Mr Butler said.
Mr Butler has renewed his calls for a water audit across NSW. He said while the top priority is getting palatable safe drinking water in Walgett, the next step is to look at the infrastructure that makes the system more resilient.
According to Ms Jackson, experienced water operators are supporting Walgett council staff and overseeing the transition to help troubleshoot if there are any issues with the current operation.
"As we transition over to river water, we will be closely monitoring water quality and will immediately update the community if anything changes," Ms Jackson said.
"I taste-tested the bore water and it was difficult to drink because of the sodium levels, even though it is safe and technically meets Australian Drinking Water Guidelines."
Ms Jackson claims the bores were never designed to be used for long-term water supply. They were installed during the state's worst drought to be used in times of emergency.
"The reverse osmosis plant, which removes sodium and softens the bore water, will be reinstated mid-year to address the salty taste if the bores are needed in the future," Ms Jackson said.
"Council will continue to carry out regular testing for pesticides until the end of June to give residents peace of mind and to help with the transition to river water. Council will also continue their regular testing of drinking water supplies to ensure they comply with the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.