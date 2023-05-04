Aussie space lovers are in for a treat with a meteor shower to light up the night sky from May 5 to 7.
The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is linked to the famous Halley's Comet.
Halley, which is seen from Earth every 76 years, leaves a trail of rock and debris on its slow lap around the sun.
"Over the next few days as we cross the path from the Halley's Comet little bits of it will burn up in our skies producing a meteor shower," Australian National University astrophysicist Dr Brad Tucker said.
Dr Tucker said early risers could see anywhere from six to 12 meteors an hour depending on where they were positioned.
The best part was Eta Aquariid was visible across Australia.
"To maximise your chances you want to find the darkest spot possible away from the city lights if you can or even at a nearby oval," Dr Tucker said.
"That will allow you to see some of the fainter meteors as much as you can."
The annual show in the night sky is expected to be a little less spectacular than other years due to a full moon washing out some of the fainter meteors.
The best time to see the meteor shower is between 4am to 5am but it will be visible from 3am to sunrise.
"You want to look towards the north and the east; that's where the meteors will be coming from," Dr Tucker said.
"This year may not be as great as other years but definitely still worth checking out."
Dr Tucker said the meteor shower and recent Ningaloo Eclipse were a reminder of an "elegant orchestra" in space.
"It's something we can all go out and enjoy.
"You don't need special equipment, you don't need cameras, you don't need telescopes, you just need your eyes and enjoyment of the skies."
