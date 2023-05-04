The Land
Home/Markets

Charity steers to $4000

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
May 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Gorman, Lachie and Dennis Heywood with the Heywood pen of 18 Angus steers, 406kg, sold for $1720. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.
Pat Gorman, Lachie and Dennis Heywood with the Heywood pen of 18 Angus steers, 406kg, sold for $1720. Picture by Alexandra Bernard.

ELDERS and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions agents switched their usual pink and green shirts for brightly coloured ones for their monthly sale at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday, all in the name of mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.