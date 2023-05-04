Prices were strong at Violet Hills Charolais sale near Rydal today, with bulls destined for all eastern states including Tasmania.
The sale recorded a clearance rate of 95 per cent and a top of $24,000, 37 out of 39 bulls sold at auction to average $8986, with one being sold immediately post sale.
Violet Hills Shamrock, a 21-month-old bull purchased by R. and P. Warren, Elridge Charolais, Mothar Mountain, Qld, claimed top price for the day of $24,000.
The 694 kilogram Violet Hills Jacquard son had rib and rump scans of six and four millimetres with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 124 square centimetres when weighed and scanned in April.
Violet Hills Shiloh closely followed at $23,000 bought by Futurity Pastoral, Baradine, being described by Elders auctioneer Brian Kennedy as being deep and good boned bull.
Violet Hills stud principal Daryl Jenkins said he was pleased with the result.
"We breed Charolais suited for the grass-fed market and they perform well in the southern markets," he said
"We are aiming to produce something different in the Charolais breed.
"Combining easy calving, early maturity and good carcase."
Volume buyers also stepped into the market strongly with return client of more than 13 years Peter Miller, Tooradin, Vic, who purchased three bulls to average $9166.
"The bulls will be put over British cows with the progeny aiming for the feedlot domestic market," he said.
"They've got good thickness and are a good vealer type bull."
Other volume buyers travelled from Bega, Cobargo and Crookwell, purchasing bulls with low birth weight to a top of $8000 with an average of $6642.
A pen of six unregistered Charolais heifers with four- to six-week-old Red Angus-cross calves were bought by Doreen Grady, Black Springs.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
