On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by raising the cash rate a further 25bps to 3.85 per cent.
In his statement, RBA Governor Philip Lowe cited that although inflation has passed its peak, "seven per cent is still too high, and it will be some time before it is back in the target range".
In summarising his statement, Dr Lowe highlighted that further tightening of monetary policy may still be required, however, will "depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve".
Without any obvious difference in the situation between this month's rise and last month's pause, an extremely tight labour market and elevated services inflation (both lagging indicators) have both clearly been enough to cause another 25bps rate hike.
In the United States, First Republic Bank failed, becoming the latest casualty of the US regional banking crisis.
JPMorgan has agreed to acquire the failed bank in a government-led deal with both JPMorgan and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), agreeing to share the burden of the losses.
The estimated cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund is about $13 billion.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that he believes "we're mostly out of the woods" while also adding that the banking system faces numerous threats, including commercial real estate exposure and the current rate environment.
JPMorgan's shares rallied on the announcement, up 2.1pc, while the fallout across the rest of the banking sector remained relatively modest.
International indices saw mixed returns last week, with the NASDAQ coming out on top, rising 1.28pc over the week. Japan's NIKKEI and the S&P500 also saw positive returns, up 1.02pc and 0.87pc, respectively.
Last week's losers include Hong Kong's Hang Seng, which fell 0.90pc and London's FTSE100, which was down 0.55pc.
US reporting season has produced some interesting movements, with Facebook's Meta Platforms Inc. rallying by 13.9pc following the company's surprising rebound in digital advertising sales.
Another tech giant Amazon.com Inc. rallied by 4.6pc following strong quarterly sales in its cloud-computing division.
