After 12 years of coalition rule, many involved with water and the Murray Darling Basin Plan believe the Labor government has a clean slate and are hopeful of improved outcomes over the next four years.
Fairer floodplain harvesting (FPH) regulations, a review of the Basin Plan and an end of system flow targets for the Darling-Baaka River are just some of the items on the wishlist of Southern Riverina Irrigators (SRI) and its CEO, Sophie Baldwin, is keen for the water minister to make a positive impact.
"The Labor government can distance themselves from the previous 12 year of coalition government neglect and affect some real change in the water space, if they have the political will and desire to do so," she said.
"We have already met with the water minister and our initial conversations have been positive.
"We will reserve our judgement but we are hoping to see some much needed policy change over the next four years.
"There needs to be a complete review of the Basin Plan with a moratorium on buybacks until all legislated reviews are completed so we can actually understand the impacts on the triple bottom line (financial, social, and environmental impacts)."
Ms Baldwin believes NSW should support Victoria and call for a halt to any NSW Sustainable Diversion Limit Adjustment Mechanism projects.
She said this is particularly the case given MDBA modelling shows relaxed constraints cannot deliver 80,000ML day at the South Australian border, open the Murray mouth 95 per cent of the time, or deliver on proposed environmental outcomes.
She said there needs to be an acknowledgement that irrigation is dual purpose water and there is environmental opportunity in agriculture.
With an impending fifth disallowance on FPH regulations likely to be put before parliament by The Greens' Cate Faehrmann next Tuesday, Ms Baldwin said they have been important in stopping the National Party continually licensing FPH above the legislated legal level of take of 46GL.
"SRI will continue to support anyone politically who has the drive to stand up for the Draling-Baaka and southern basin communities," Ms Baldwin said.
"A FPH licensing volume of 350GL plus a 500 per-cent carryover is not just unsustainable, it also impacts the health of river system and puts at risk a $24 billion staple food industry across the southern basin.
"We all have to eat so we must prioritise staple food production, a healthy environment and a sustainable river system because we can't have one without the other.
"When water reform began in earnest in Australia in the mid-1990s, the population was around 18 million.
"By 2050 our population will have doubled and yet our irrigation farmers will be expected to grow double the food using half the water.
"We can't continue to take water from productive agriculture, for sometimes questionable environmental outcomes, and not face the very real possibility of starving in this country.
"We run the risk of becoming a net importer of food and we have already seen the impacts a global pandemic has on the cost of imports and deliverability.
"NSW Murray general security allocation reliability has dropped from 84 per cent to 52 per cent over the last two decades and yet we produce around $6 billion in staple food production annually.
"The demise in dairy production in the Murray dairy region from a peak of 3.1 billion litres to 1.6 billion litres is directly linked to high water prices and availability of water."
Ms Baldwin believes that irrigation supports biodiversity on farm and with the majority of the southern basin land used for some sort of agricultural industry, she sees a real opportunity in supporting both irrigation and the environment. Generational farmers are now some of the best environmentalists in the country protecting remenant vegetation, wetlands and planting trees, while growing food to feed our nation.
Ms Baldwin said that despite a review of NSW water legislated for every five years, there has been no legislative review of the Basin Plan and it is in desperate need of one.
"We want to see a transparent review of the social, environmental and economic impacts of the Basin Plan and a halt on buybacks until this is completed," she said.
"We want to see a connected river system and licensing of FPH to the legislated legal level of take.
"We want the MDBA to acknowledge SDLAM projects are undeliverable and will only increase flood risk to Riverina communities and impact staple food production.
"The success of the basin plan is based on an inflexible volume of water, that is not only damaging the upstream environment to deliver unseasonable volumes downstream, it is also damaging our rural communities and our ability to produce staple food production in the future."
The most recent Murray-Darling Basin Plan progress assessment stated that of the 36 supply and constraints projects, 22 are likely to be operable, eight are close to delivery and six will not be delivered as originally proposed by the June 30, 2024 deadline.
Ms Baldwin said that buybacks are not the answer for the water recovery shortfalls.
"If the government continues with proposed buybacks, 49GL under 'bridging the gap', 340GL SDL shortfall and 450GL of upwater, that volume equates to more than the annual productive volume of water that goes through the Murray Irrigation Limited footprint," she said.
"We would say goodbye to not just our Australian grown rice, but 20,000 manufacturing jobs as well.
"Irrigation underpins the success of our rural communities."
