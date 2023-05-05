The Land
Illegal tobacco worth $11.9m uncovered by police

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated May 5 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
The illicit tobacco crop is worth $11.9 million. Photo: NSW Police
A joint operation between the Australian Taxation Office, Australian Border Force and NSW Police uncovered $11.9 million worth of illicit tobacco on a property in Binnaway.

