A joint operation between the Australian Taxation Office, Australian Border Force and NSW Police uncovered $11.9 million worth of illicit tobacco on a property in Binnaway.
Amongst the 9.3 acres of illicit tobacco, officers found three kilns, a tractor and other farming equipment on site. Firearms and ammunition, including unlicensed high-powered rifles and pistols, were also seized by police.
"This is another great result for the Illicit Tobacco Taskforce," said Assistant Commissioner Jade Hawkins, Criminal Law Program.
"These operations would not be possible without our officers who work tirelessly and diligently to detect, disrupt and dismantle organised crime syndicates who use profits from illicit tobacco to fund other more serious crimes."
"We are effectively dealing with domestically grown and manufactured illicit tobacco. Not only are our officers out in the field undertaking warrant activity, but we are also undertaking compliance action on those suspected of being engaged in the growth, manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit tobacco."
Since 1 July 2022, the ATO has raised around $26 million in liabilities and completed more than 35 audits and reviews on illicit tobacco cases.
If you suspect that illicit tobacco is being grown in your community, you can report the taskforce agencies by completing the tip-off form, www.ato.gov.au/tipoff, or phoning 1800 060 062.
