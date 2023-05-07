Crop growing guides from various sources, commonly for safety aspects, indicate dual-purpose and grazing only winter crops should not be sown before maximum daily temperatures are no more than 30 degrees or even much lower.
For typical central NSW areas, that's from around mid-March onwards and for western areas, at least April onwards. Tableland areas it is typically earlier, and coastal areas are similar to central areas.
This past March was commonly much warmer than normal, with many areas experiencing maximum temperatures, even as late as March 24, well into the high 30s. Radio reports highlighting advice from various sources stressed it was too hot to sow these winter crops because of forecast heat.
Yet for some years, several farmers I associate with often sow with success when temperatures are commonly above 30 degrees.
Over the last several years, we have sown successfully earlier than generally advocated. Sometimes as early as mid-February, provided temperature forecasts are not likely to exceed mid-30s in the following two weeks.
This year, with a dry February and early March, we sowed dry on March 7-8, with breaking rains initiating germination on March 14. Maximum temperatures exceeded 30 degrees on nine occasions after the break, up until March 25, with the hottest days reaching 38 degrees.
The emphasis on early sowing has two main advantages if feasible and reliable. Earlier sowing increases the sowing time window, which increases the probability of establishing winter crops reliably on time to provide often vital winter feed.
For example, if our sowing time window is February 15 to the end of April, CliMate app, based on over 100 years of rainfall records for most areas, notes we have a 96 per cent probability of receiving a 10 millimetre rain event.
For lighter country with stubble retention and stored fallow moisture, this is generally sufficient for establishment. If our desired sowing window is March 15 to the end of April, the probability of sowing success drops to 84pc, or a miss of good winter feed every sixth year.
Note CliMate is a free app that includes probability scenarios for most cropping areas around the nation. It is easy to use and install.
Secondly, earlier sowing with appropriate varieties, those with "winter habit", generally correlated with greater late autumn and winter feed production. The emphasis on "winter habit" is important. Varieties with "winter habit" sown early will not run to head until they have gone through sufficient cold conditions.
In contrast, spring habit varieties sown early tend to run quickly to head, with poorer quality and often slow regrowth when grazed below the growing point (developing head).
Varieties with "winter habit" include Blackbutt and Eurabbie oats, Anapurna, Cesario, Waugh, BigRed, Illabo, Kittyhawk, and Severn wheat, Kokoda and Endeavour triticale, and Urambie barley. The choice depends on many factors.
For example, we have gone for Kokoda triticale this year because of acid soil tolerance combined with better rust resistance than oat varieties with "winter habit".
It is not all "easy sailing" with earlier sowing. Weeds can be an added problem. For example, summer grasses, as well as broadleaf weeds, commonly establish on February-March rains. Winter weeds like ryegrass, barley and brome grass, plus broadleaf weeds, also establish on these rains.
Herbicides are available for some of these problems, especially pre-emergent ones for grass weeds in some cereals. Previous fallow and in-crop weed control will impact the likelihood of these weed problems. And there is some risk of germination failure from heat stress.
Diseases like some of the rusts tend to be worse with early sowing, especially crown rust in oats and leaf rust in all cereals. Choice of variety is important to minimise this risk.
Also, if high production is aimed for, appropriate soil fertility is important. Highly productive winter crops, for example, require high nitrogen fertility.
Next week: Nitrogen and water key to top crop yields.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.