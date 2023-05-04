Tenterfield yarded 2588 head of young calves on Thursday with good quality and late autumn weight, thanks to a lingering growing season. True weaners brought bids to $1632.68.
A good contingent of commission buyers lifted the early portion of the market, bidding selectively on the best pens of pure Angus while average cross-breds were penalised.
Buyers took cattle as far outback as McKinlay via Cloncurry for backgrounding while the best blacks went back to the paddock in the Walcha district.
The top-priced sale steers, Angus with Speriby North blood 343kg at 10 months, made 476c/kg for Rob and Ruth Caldwell. These calves sold to Maynard Cattle Co in central Queensland and were raised on Mole River country previously subject to inundation from a proposed dam.
A lighter pen of their brothers brought the top cents a kilogram bid of 512c/kg for 254kg or $1300.48, going to a Northern Tablelands background operation.
Weaner steers 200 to 280kg, 856 head, averaged 406.6c/kg or $994.74 and reached a top of 512c/kg and $1304.49.
Weaner steers 280 to 330kg, 505hd, averaged 408.8c/kg or $1223.49 to hit a high of 476c/kg and $1465.60.
The 104hd of steers heavier than 330kg averaged 429c/kg or $1490.11.
Of the heifers those weighing 200-280kg, 758hd, averaged 296c/kg or $720.75 to reach a peak of 352c/kg and $940.62.
Heifers 280-33kg, 177hd, averaged 297.9c/kg or $898.03 and went to top bids of 310c/kg and $998.52.
Inglebrae Farms at Braeburn west of Tenterfield sold Angus steers with Inglebrae blood, European accredited and 330kg at 13 months, for 458c/kg or $1511.40, making the same money as those earlier calves sold at the March Ray White weaner sale.
At that time summer rain had yet to materialise and since then falls have been adequate and daytime temperatures warm enough to grow grass.
Inglebrae heifers, 13 months, sold into a tight market, with diminished restocker demand but still made 306c/kg for 330kg to bring $1009.80.
"I thought it was a fair market," said Inglebrae manager Darren Battistuzzi. "That's where the market is and I think we're all getting used to it coming back."
Tony and Sally Policaro, Mingoola, sold Angus heifers back to the paddock, 327kg, for 296c/kg or $968.
The McCarthy Family's Silverdowns Farms sold weaned Black Balancer steers, a composite breed comprising first cross Gelveigh/Angus over Brahman, which weighed 316kg at 10 months for 426c/kg or $1349 going to the Western Downs of Queensland through Kellco.
Angus steers from Bernie and Robyn Ford, Tenterfield, 266kg made 460c/kg or $1224 going to a Northern Tablelands backgrounding enterprise.
Thursday's sale was hosted by Ray White Tenterfield, with Ben Sharpe and Jake Smith calling the bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.