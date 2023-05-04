The Land
Careful bidding at Tenterfield, but the best quality steers matched March prices.

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:00am
Tenterfield producer Todd Wilshire with Angus steers that made 468c/kg for 267kg or $1251 at Tenterfield on Thursday, selling into Walcha district.
Tenterfield yarded 2588 head of young calves on Thursday with good quality and late autumn weight, thanks to a lingering growing season. True weaners brought bids to $1632.68.

