Stanthorpe yarded 901 head of young cattle on Thursday selling to a top of $1448.86 for weaner steers. Heifers made up to $1014.30.
Steers 200 kilograms to 280kg, 417 head, averaged 401 cents a kilogram or $956.79, reaching a top of 470c/kg and $1226.50.
Steers 280 to 330kg, 87 head, averaged 404.2c/kg or $1171.87 to reach a top of 462c/kg and $1337.70.
Heavier yearlings, 27 head, averaged 380c/kg or $1294.67 and hit a high of 432c/kg and $1448.86.
Angus steers from SA and FH Thompson sold to $1447.20 for 335kg at 432c/kg.
Peter Smith, Urbenville, sold Angus steers 313kg for 423c/kg or $1324.61, bought for growing out by the Hood family at Pittsworth, Qld.
The Hoods also purchased a pen of Angus steers from Tarcoola Grazing at Woodenbong, 283kg for 428c/kg or $1211.24.
They were underbidder on similar quality from the Pethers family, Woodenbong, 284kg for 452c/kg or $1283.68 which went to a commission buyer.
EJ and SA Croft sold yearling blacks, 391.5kg, for $1519.02 at 388c/kg.
Ian "Juicy" Mulcahy, Beaury Creek via Urbenville sold Angus steers with Clunie Range blood to $1283.07 for 285kg at 450c/kg while his lighter calves, 203.5kg, sold to a repeat client on the Northern Tablelands for 470c/kg or $956.85.
The lead pen of Mulcahy heifers, 268kg, brought 378c/kg or $1013.04 going to the Richmond Valley through Ray White.
The Hood family, Pittsworth bought Speckle Park steers for the very first time, 242kg at 352c/kg or $851.84 with Peter Hood saying he would fatten them and send them to the butcher "to find out for myself what all the fuss is about".
Charolais with Palgrove blood, 335kg from Sorrento Pastoral Company at Dalvene made 340c/kg or $1139 going to the Western Downs for backgrounding.
Hereford steers from JA Aiken, 223.5kg, made 378c/kg or 844.83.
Angus heifers from Peter Smith, Urbenville, 295kg made 296c/kg or 873.20
Brangus heifers from P. Savio at Pozieres, 254kg, made 280c/kg or 711.20 selling to Corrado and Bridget Rizzato, Brayside, who will put them to an Angus bull.
"We have good fee at the moment," Mr Rizzato said.
The sale was hosted by Ray White with auctioneers Ben Johnston and Andrew Summerville taking the bids.
