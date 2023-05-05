The Land
Demand for well-bred weaners pull the top money at Stanthorpe

Ian Juicy Mulcahy, Beaury Creek via Urbenville sold Angus steers with Clunie Range blood to $1283.07 for 285kg at 450c/kg while his lighter calves, 203.5kg, sold to a repeat client on the Northern Tablelands for 470c/kg or $956.85.
Stanthorpe yarded 901 head of young cattle on Thursday selling to a top of $1448.86 for weaner steers. Heifers made up to $1014.30.

