The Land
Home/News

Abby Schofield of Once and Flor'al arranges flowers for Farmer Wants a Wife set

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
May 7 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abby Schofield, florist and owner of Once and Flor'al by Abby, has opened a new shop in Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Abby Schofield, florist and owner of Once and Flor'al by Abby, has opened a new shop in Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Abby Schofield was running her fledgling florist business from her granny flat in Dubbo six months ago when she received an exciting phone call.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.