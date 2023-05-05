It is all or nothing when it comes to local woman Tahnee Wise who wasn't mucking around when it came to trying her luck at taking home the big bucks from the 2023 Wagga Town Plate Day.
Mrs Wise celebrated her birthday on Thursday among hundreds of other punters at the annual event which is held the day before Wagga Gold Cup.
Attending Wagga Gold Cup is a tradition the 39-year-old typically honours every year, but this year she decided to change it up.
"I was born on Gold Cup Day so I usually attend Gold Cup," she said.
"This year, because my birthday fell on Wagga Town Plate Day instead, I decided to attend Plate Day and this is my first ever Town Plate."
Testing out her birthday luck, Mrs Wise decided to go all in and put it all on the winner.
"I put it on the nose so I'm hoping for a winner," she said.
But, if she didn't win she at least had her friends and a beautiful day out.
"It's been so nice, we were worried because the weather was awful on [Wednesday] but it's turned out beautiful, the weather is stunning," she said.
For Wagga resident Gemma McDonald Wagga Town Plate Day was the first NSW racing experience she has ever had.
"It's been so fun," she said.
"I'm from Victoria, so I'm uses to Melbourne Cup, but it's so much more chill here, it's fun and it's a really beautiful day."
With the sun beaming bright, so were all of the racegoers.
Kooringal Rotary member Wayne Hooper, who was working on the gates for most of the event, said he welcomed a good crowd to the event.
"Couldn't have had a better day and it's beautiful weather," he said.
Kooringal Rotary member Harry Nixon said the club has been volunteering their time at Wagga Town Plate Day and Wagga Gold Cup for more than 30 years, and he was also pleasantly surprised by the perfect weather given it was freezing and wet this time last year.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
