A teenager has been flown to hospital after a farming accident at a property in the North West.
Emergency services were called to a farm at Pallamallawa, east of Moree, about 2.30pm on Thursday after reports a teenage boy had been injured.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) was also tasked to the scene with a critical care medical team on board to help ambulance paramedics treat the teenager.
He suffered leg injuries in the farming accident, according to a spokesperson for the WRHS.
The teenager was flown to Tamworth hospital and was reportedly in a stable condition at the time.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
