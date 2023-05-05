NSW Farmers is urging the federal government to crack down on big businesses driving up the cost of groceries by abusing market power.
According to NSW Farmers Business, Economics and Trade Committee chair John Lowe, the Reserve Bank's decision to lift interest rates to an 11-year high this week means families stressed about the high cost of living are put under even more pressure.
Mr Lowe said serious competition reform must be delivered by the federal government as part of next week's budget.
"We know food is the second-largest household expenditure behind rent or mortgage repayments, and the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported food spending increased by 12.8 per cent in the 12 months to February 2023," Mr Lowe said.
"But we also know the cost of groceries is increasing not just because of inflation, but because of years and years of consolidation in the food processing and retail sector."
Mr Lowe claims where once there were many businesses in the food sector, the level of market concentration we see today has led to incredible power imbalances that are driving up the cost of food for consumers.
Also read: Police bust $11m tobacco crop at Binnaway
"Farmers had campaigned long and hard for fairness in the market, and while the voluntary Food and Grocery Code was supposed to improve the behaviour of retailers and wholesalers towards suppliers, it had been found by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to have 'significant shortcomings.'"
Mr Lowe maintains implementing recommendations from the ACCC's 2020 Perishable Agricultural Goods Inquiry would be an excellent starting point to bring food prices down for consumers.
"The entire reason the ACCC came to be in the first place was to protect the consumer, and it's about time these recommendations were taken seriously," Mr Lowe said.
A NSW Farmers spokesman added that this latest push is to increase transparency and accountability in the supply chain and trading relationships.
"While there are clear obligations in the Code, as it currently stands the growers still face the greatest risk and are at a disadvantage in relation to addressing inappropriate market power imposed by major wholesalers and retailers," the spokesman said.
"There is a need for clarity and certainty regarding dispute resolution - this cannot be achieved without the Code being mandatory and legislated civil penalties determined for breaches. Until we get greater transparency regarding costs and profit across the while supply chain there will be no levers to address unfair trading practices."
Among the ACCC recommendations NSW Farmers wanted to see implemented include:
Mr Lowe said government must heed the advice of the ACCC.
"If the federal government is serious about tackling some of the cost-of-living problems facing Australian families in next week's budget, then it needs to listen to the expert advice of the nation's competition watchdog and make our markets fairer for everyone," Mr Lowe said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.