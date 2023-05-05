WEANER steers were $40 a head dearer and weaner heifer prices improved by $20 during the Dubbo store cattle sale on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said the smaller yarding of 500 head included a good quality offering of both weaners and pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows.
"There was just the one line of good quality cows with calves," he said.
"There was a good crowd on hand with most of the support coming from local districts."
Light weaner steers, tipping the scales at less than 200 kilograms, mostly sold from $510 to $805, while those from 200kg to 280kg ranged from $530 to $1000.
Related reading:
Weaner steers weighing more than 280kg attracted bids from $720 to $1190.
Mr Monk said the bulk of the better quality weaner steers sold from 350c/kg to 420c/kg with plainer quality types selling from 250c/kg to 300c/kg.
Weaner heifers less than 200kg sold from 330kg to 630kg. The 200kg to 280kg weaner heifers ranged from $380 to $650 and one pen of weaner heifers heavier than 280kg sold for $810.
"The bulk of the better heifer calves sold from 250c/kg to 320c/kg," he said.
"The PTIC cows sold well considering the downturn in the physical cow market.
"The best of the PTIC cows were Angus cows which were mostly coming up on their second calf.
"They sold for $1270 while a pen of Shorthorn cross cows from the same consignment sold for $1150/head."
A good quality line of first calf Charbray cows with large calves sold for $1575 a unit. They had been running back with a Charolais bull.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agent Pty Ltd.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.