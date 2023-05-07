Australia's alpaca population is on track to reach 400,000 following a "baby boom" amid ideal breeding conditions.
A report by Agrifutures Australia estimates there are more than 350,000 alpacas here, making Australia second to Peru as the largest alpaca herd size in the world.
Susan Reynolds from Greenridge Glen alpaca farm in Crookwell said they've had a very good breeding season.
"The babies born this year are all healthy as we've had two years of over-watering everywhere here. Due to flooding, then rain, the grass was growing very quickly but without a lot of nutrients in it," Ms Reynolds said.
"This last season, particularly last summer, helped to dry everything out and put nourishment in the grass and that's definitely helping the mums and bubs grow and thrive."
Ms Reynolds said five of her female alpacas were mated and four of them delivered healthy babies.
"It's been a great breeding season, we are thrilled."
Australian Alpaca Association president Brett Fallon said the quality of alpaca fibre continues to improve.
"The fibre sales are very successful and there's very strong international demand. Our genetics continue to improve and we now get a premium for our fibre," Mr Fallon said.
"My black fibre I'm producing is doing very well. I just can't produce enough of it. China is a big market and also the UK and Italy is where a lot of it is going. My wool broker said my black Huacaya is proving to be very popular with high end fashion buyers."
The first alpacas arrived in Australia from South America in 1989 and by 2001 there were around 40,000. By 2018 there were 200,000 animals registered and Agrifutures predicts the population is close to double that number.
NSW Australian Alpaca Association president Keryn Burns said there has been a recent influx of new alpaca breeders throughout the state.
"We have a lot of new breeders and hobbyists. During the pandemic, people had blocks of land and would buy alpacas for the front paddock," Ms Burns said.
"But we can't keep up with the demand for herd guards. We have a waiting list of people wanting herd guards for lambs, chickens and goats."
"While herd guards are generally wethered males, we're now selling older females as herd guards. And the great news is we've had reports that they're doing better due to their maternal instinct, so there's been a lot of positive feedback about the females."
At Greenridge Glen alpaca farm, Ms Reynolds said, in terms of increasing alpaca numbers, it's important to note that it's not all about fertility.
"Aside from fertility issues, it's more to do with the fact that, in drought, we don't mate a lot of girls, because you don't want to stress your paddocks, and if you're going to have a sustainable farming practice you always take into account what nature can support," Ms Reynolds said.
"So it's been a good season, with beautiful fibre - and this year we've had all boys which is very unusual as normally we'd have a mix of boys and girls. But all are healthy and strong, so I'm very happy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.