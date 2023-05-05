Heifer bulls proved their popularity at the annual Stanford Poll Hereford bull sale, with both new and return clients among the gallery.
The Helmsman sale recorded a top price of $9000 and a $5444 average.
Stud principal Michael Rutherford said 18 of the 31 bulls sold with another two bought immediately post sale.
Mr Rutherford said it came after two years of strong results and the sale was in line with his expectations.
"We expected it to be back on last year," he said.
"I think people are maybe getting a bit more cautious with their financial situation with their cattle this year.
"I think most of them bought bulls in the last couple of years as well, so they're pretty well stocked up."
The top-priced bull was Stanford Solstice S097, which was bought by Howard and Ruth Thompson, Pomona, Neville, for $9000.
The Thompsons had been long-term clients for more than 20 years, Mr Rutherford said.
Stanford Solstice was sired by the New Zealand import Grassmere Gallant 244 and featured heifer bulls on both sides of his pedigree.
The bull also recorded a birthweight value of +0 and calving ease of +9.9.
Mr Rutherford said this year's lineup was as good as previous years, but he was surprised at the continued demand for heifer bulls.
"We thought it may have slowed down this year on the heifer bulls but it just keeps on going," he said.
"There was a new purchaser from Jindabyne who purchased three lots."
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Bathurst.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
