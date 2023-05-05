Day One Berridale Merino ewe competition| Photos

Five flocks of maiden ewes entered on the first day of the 93rd Berridale Merino ewe competition conducted under the auspices of The Berridale Agricultural Bureau.
Committee president Neil Lynch welcomed all entrants and the many sponsors and visitors.
"On this clear autumn day on the Monaro there is nothing better than looking at heavy cutting Merino ewes," Mr Lynch quipped.
He also welcomed back return judge Matthew Coddington, and introduced the new judge Brad Cartwright.
Mr Lynch also welcomed the associate judges, Tiffany Clifford and Alastair King.
Each are students at high school in Cooma, but they both have a stud and commercial Merino background.
Ms Clifford is at home on the Bindaree Merino stud, Rocky Plain, and Mr King has grown up on his parents Avonside Merino stud, Adaminaby.
Return judge Matthew Coddington is well known in the Merino industry being a partner with his wife Cherie in the Roseville Park Merino stud, Dubbo.
He has extensive experience in judging Merino ewe competitions and in the show ring, in Australia and abroad.
The Roseville Park Merino stud uses cutting edge breeding technology and applies it through advanced breeding practices.
The stud is highly benchmarked to the Merino industry through the collection of data, genomic, DNA and pedigree information which has been analysed through the Australian Sheep Breeding Values database since its inception in 2008.
During the lunch break, entrants where introduced to the latest in pain relief for lambmarking and calf marking, Butec OTM developed by Troy Animal Health.
Among the sponsors Elders, Virbac, Commonwealth Bank, Elanco, Boudjah Merinos, Nick Kirshner Property and Livestock, Allflex Coopers, Bindaree Merino, Monaro Wool Services and Zagro, contributed to supporting day one of the Merino ewe competition.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
