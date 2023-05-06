Second day Berridale ewe competition| Photos

The second day of the 93rd annual Berridale Merino ewe competition was held under cloudy skies which threatened rain at any time.
Nevertheless, five Merino flocks across the Monaro were on display which again attracted an interested contingent of spectators.
The competition is the oldest in the state, a case of longevity current committee president Neil Lynch attributes to the passion for breeding Merino sheep on the Monaro and backed by an enthusiastic committee.
"We are wool growers and that is what we do well," Mr Lynch said.
"And that is the whole point of the past two days - to lift the productivity of the commercial flocks on the Monaro.
"We used to have a big following where heavy cutting Merino sheep were renowned across the state and as we have seen during this competition, the committed wool growers are still passionate about their sheep and determined to keep breeding highly productive Merinos."
Return judge was Matthew Coddington, Dubbo, while new judge was Brad Cartwright, Kempton, Crookwell.
Mr Cartwright is the fifth generation on the family property and has been involved with breeding Merino sheep all of his life.
He originally purchased rams from John Williams, Koonwarra, Laggan, and when that stud was sold continued his allegiance to the Williams' family buying rams from their Thalabah stud.
Mr Cartwright is an original member of the Crookwell Maiden Flock ewe competition which event he has won three times and has always been in the finals.
During the lunch break, Michelle Humphries, AWI director, drew attention to the latest initiatives in the control of flystrike and new endeavours around the biological harvesting of wool.
Further sponsors of the competition included Zoetis, Main Range Merino stud, Fabstock, Riverina Livestock Agents, Avonside Merino stud, Gordon Litchfield Wool, Jemalong Wool, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Cottage Park Merino stud, Carmichael and Co, Monaro Livestock and Property, Troy Animal Health and AgriWest Cooma.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.