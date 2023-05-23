His involvement in the Red Poll cattle breed also led to service on the NSW and federal committees, including 15 years as either chairman or vice chairman of the NSW branch and two years as national president. While serving as national president, he was pivotal in organising the Red Poll Cattle World Congress and Feature Show in Sydney and bred and registered more than 500 Red Poll cattle, which remain an influence in the breed in Australia and the USA. His knack with genetics also showed in his Old English Game bantams, having bred some of the best in Australia, winning many championships - his interest in breeding from having grown up helping his father Reg Watson, a successful long-term breeder and exhibitor of Australian Game, Pit Game and Old English Game poultry.