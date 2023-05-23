The Land
Warwick Watson, a devoted and knowledgeable leader in horticulture and livestock

May 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Warwick Watson with a flower-studded sculpture of The Man From Snowy River, which stood outside the Sydney Royal Show horticulture pavilion, in 2001.
The livestock and horticulture sectors lost a devoted and knowledgeable leader with the death on April 2 of Warwick Watson, aged 89. He made his mark as a highly respected horticulturalist, having served as a former assistant director of the Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney, a long term Royal Agricultural Society of NSW councillor, and was a successful Red Poll stud cattle breeder and long-term Old English Game bantam poultry breeder and exhibitor.

