The livestock and horticulture sectors lost a devoted and knowledgeable leader with the death on April 2 of Warwick Watson, aged 89. He made his mark as a highly respected horticulturalist, having served as a former assistant director of the Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney, a long term Royal Agricultural Society of NSW councillor, and was a successful Red Poll stud cattle breeder and long-term Old English Game bantam poultry breeder and exhibitor.
He and his wife Marj had, in March, celebrated 68 years of marriage and have lived at their Scone property for the past 30 years.
Born in Granville, in August, 1933, Warwick was the fifth of seven children who grew up on a small block where the family ran a few dairy goats, a dairy cow, poultry, including Large Old English Game and racing pigeons, and grew vegetables to help sustain the family, during the Depression years.
He attended Granville Public School from 1939 to 1945 and then Hurlstone Agricultural High School, Glenfield, 1946-48, where he excelled academically, and was athletics champion at 13 and again at 15.
It was also at 15 he would begin his career, with a full-time job on a vegetable farm in the then rural district of Castle Hill, where he worked from 1949-51. However, with the guidance of his parents, who had lived through the Depression, they felt his prospects could be limited working there, and encouraged him to seek a longer term and more secure career in the NSW public service. He joined the Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney where he started as a junior outdoor gardener in April 1951 at the age of 17.
The Botanic Gardens, at that time run by the NSW Department of Agriculture, came with the prospect of job security and career advancement - and advance he did. He would go on to study part-time, both agriculture and horticulture at the Sydney Technical College, while commencing his horticulture career at the Sydney Botanic Gardens. He completed the Horticulture Certificate (with Honours) and also the Agriculture Certificate (with Distinction) at the same time, graduating in 1954, and was Dux of the Year for this three years of study for which he was awarded the Anderson Trophy.
His strong grounding soon gained him a promotion at the Botanic Gardens, rapidly passing through the various staff grades, from junior trainee gardener in 1951 through to gardener first class in 1955, before being selected to fill a newly created position in NSW Department of Agriculture's Sydney head office as the gardens advisory officer from 1955 to 1958.
In January 1959, he was appointed assistant superintendent at 25 and then was promoted to superintendent in June 1966, at 32, making him the youngest officer to fill each position in turn. He was also responsible for many award-winning horticultural displays by the Botanic Gardens at the Sydney Royal Show.
In 1976, he became assistant director of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney, until his early retirement in 1986, due to injuries sustained in 1984 from a serious car accident near Bilpin while managing the development of the Mt Tomah Botanic Gardens.
In his many years as superintendent and later assistant director, he oversaw the daily management, administration and planning at the Royal Botanic Gardens, the Domain, Government House grounds, Centennial Park and Mt Tomah Botanic Gardens.
During the 1970s and early 1980s, he was instrumental in the original planning and development of Blue Mountains Botanic Gardens, formerly the Mt Tomah Botanic Gardens, as a cool climate botanical garden.
He would also receive a Public Service Board Fellowship Award in March 1971 to undertake a four months study tour to specifically look at the operations, administration, management and staff training within major botanic gardens around the world, travelling to Hawaii, USA, Canada, England, Netherlands and Germany. In recognition of his distinguished public services in areas of horticulture, parks and gardens, he was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Medal in June 1977.
It was his initiative and original concept to build the iconic Pyramid Glasshouse at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Sydney in 1970-71. His original plan was to replicate a scaled down version of Egypt's three Pyramids of Giza as glasshouses. Only the largest pyramid was built, due limited funding. This pyramid (which was removed in 2015 to make way for a new horticultural exhibition centre) became a major Sydney tourist attraction for more than 40 years and was the first large pyramidal glasshouse of its kind in the world.
He also played a major role in the expansion and development of parks, recreation and gardens industry groups, and was a long-term committee member of the Royal Australian Institute of Parks and Recreation where he became national president in 1979-1981 and was heavily involved in education and training for those interested in horticulture.
In the early 1970s, he was the Department of Agriculture's representative on the Horticultural Advisory Committee at Ryde School of Horticulture, developing Special Advanced Courses in Horticulture. He was also seconded to Hawkesbury Agricultural College in 1979, for 12 months, as a Visiting Fellow of Horticulture to develop the horticulture curriculum within the School of Agriculture. He also played a significant role in the development of the first Degree Horticulture at the Hawkesbury Campus and was the founder of the first faculty of horticulture in an Australian university.
In recognition of his development of horticultural education in Australia and his pivotal role at the University of Western Sydney, he was awarded the Hawkesbury Medal of Honour for his significant contribution to Hawkesbury Agricultural College in May 1991.
Beyond his horticultural contributions, he was also familiar presence at Sydney Royal Show in his white Stetson hat, where he was an active RAS councillor for 29 years from 1974 to 2003. During this period he served on the horticulture, poultry and cattle committees. He was horticulture committee chairman across two periods, including 1976-1990 and again in 1998-2003, as well as having served as chairman and chief steward for the beef cattle section. He was elected and served as vice president of the NSW RAS from 1990 to 2003, and became an RAS honorary life member and honorary vice president from 2003.
These were highlights of a long association he and his family would have with the RAS, also being exhibitors for more than 40 years, winning many show championships. This included with their Old English Game bantam poultry and highly regarded Bandaroo Red Poll cattle, beginning from 1970.
The cattle stud was established with his three sons, Greg, Ross and Neil, in 1973 and throughout the next 30 years won more than 200 championship ribbons, many of which were at Sydney Royal.
His involvement in the Red Poll cattle breed also led to service on the NSW and federal committees, including 15 years as either chairman or vice chairman of the NSW branch and two years as national president. While serving as national president, he was pivotal in organising the Red Poll Cattle World Congress and Feature Show in Sydney and bred and registered more than 500 Red Poll cattle, which remain an influence in the breed in Australia and the USA. His knack with genetics also showed in his Old English Game bantams, having bred some of the best in Australia, winning many championships - his interest in breeding from having grown up helping his father Reg Watson, a successful long-term breeder and exhibitor of Australian Game, Pit Game and Old English Game poultry.
In recognition of his long service to the poultry exhibition at Sydney Royal, the Warwick Watson Perpetual Trophy for the best in show for an Old English Game bantam is presented annually. In addition to his RAS involvement, he was also secretary of the Parramatta and District Poultry Society for many years throughout the period from 1960 to 1980.
A private family service was conducted at Rouse Hill on April 12, 2023.
Warwick, a man who had a strong love for his family, is survived by his wife, Marj, his four children, sons Greg, Ross and Neil Watson, daughter Sue Quigley (nee Watson), and 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
