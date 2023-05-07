Motorists travelling through the upper parts of the Riverina are being warned of snow and ice as temperatures drop to fresh lows.
About 1.30pm on Sunday, the Transport Management Centre issued a warning of snow and ice for motorists travelling in both directions on the Snowy Mountains Highway between Talbingo and Cooma.
Transport for NSW is managing the situation, with motorists advised to reduce speed, exercise caution and plan ahead.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said chains are required between Talbingo and the entry to the Kosciuszko National Park.
The road is "not suitable for heavy vehicles without chains", it said.
There are also reports of snow near Laurel Hill and even at Tumbarumba.
Tumbarumba man Alan French said Sunday morning brought with it a wintry surprise.
"When I woke this morning and went outside to cut some wood for the fire I noticed some snow on the windshield of my ute," Mr French said.
"So I told the kids after breakfast we might go for a drive to find some snow.
"I decided to go out to Paddys River Dam along Back Creek Road near Laurel Hill as I knew there would be snow on the way out there.
"I was just lucky that I was the first to drive out and return on the same road with [just] my tyre marks visible.
Mr French said it was a great outing with the children enjoying the ride and the snow.
"It was the first time my eldest daughter has seen this area. She was quite surprised at how nice it was at Paddys River Dam and loved the snow," he said.
It comes as Wagga tracks for its coldest day of the year so far, with the mercury only cracking double digits just after 2.30pm.
At 1.30pm, the temperature at the city's airport was 8.3 degrees but it felt more like a bitterly cold 0.7 degrees as winds from the southwest gusted to about 40km/h.
For the rest of Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a high chance of showers in Wagga during the afternoon with the possibility of small hail.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.