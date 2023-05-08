The Land
Home/News

Armidale man Richard Vyner's family remain unpaid for King Charles III's coronation crown

RG
By Rachel Gray
May 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Armidale man Richard Vyner said he has "no hang ups" despite his ancestor not being paid for the St Edward crown that was placed atop the head of King Charles III during his coronation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.