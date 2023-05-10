BUYERS are getting pickier with quality, weight and good breeding lines as restockers look for heifers to join in spring, while in some areas of the state the demand is decreasing.
Heading into winter agents said the market was uncertain however it was clear quality would be a big focus for buyers moving forward with the season also a factor.
In Tenterfield Ray White Tenterfield agent Ben Sharpe said there was demand for the lines of well bred heifers with good genetics behind them.
"They sold above the market by a fair bit but it's definitely quality involved," he said.
Mr Sharpe said the backgrounding job put a floor in the market and the breeders took it from there.
"They're looking for those quality Angus genetics that will turn into future breeders down the track."
However, in Tamworth Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Joel Fleming said over the last five or six weeks they had seen more pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers come onto the market, with demand for heifers to join decreasing.
"That's due to a below average season in a lot of parts," he said.
"Demand for breeders has definitely decreased over the last month to six weeks."
Mr Fleming said demand for heifers at the recent weaner sales was from a combination of restockers, feeders and backgrounders.
"It was a good mix - mainly local and north of Tamworth into Southern Queensland being the main competition because of where the season is," he said.
"It's a pretty deteriorating season in the Hunter Valley and west of Dubbo."
Mr Fleming said moving into winter the whole job would be season dependent.
"In this area if we get a few more showers the oats will look pretty good but at the moment we're in limbo," he said.
"The restocker job goes hangs in the balance of the season."
Meanwhile at the recent run of Monaro weaner sales local producers had been pushing the heifer prices along.
Gary Evans, Nutrien Ag Solutions Cooma, said better lines of weaner heifers were in strong demand but said the market dropped off quickly on lower quality runs and smaller pen lots.
"The locals are buying heifers to build up numbers, to potentially join heifers with a bit more weight and a bit more breeding about them in the spring time to build up breeding numbers." he said.
Mr Evans said the demand was based on breeding and type.
"If the buyers don't like what they see, especially the restocking buyers, the price can drop back pretty quickly."
While restockers were after the better quality large lines of heifers Mr Evans said a good order from South Australia for a supermarket job was also after heifers with more weight and frame to put on meat quickly.
"That does put a very strong floor in the market as well," he said.
Moving into winter Mr Evans said it was hard to tell what was going to happen but expected better lines of weighted cattle to hold.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
