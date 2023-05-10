The Land
Quality and season drives heifer market

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
May 11 2023 - 6:00am
Ben Sharpe, Ray White Tenterfield, where weaner Angus heifers were sold to a top of $1080 a head last Thursday. "It's definitely quality involved," he said.
BUYERS are getting pickier with quality, weight and good breeding lines as restockers look for heifers to join in spring, while in some areas of the state the demand is decreasing.

