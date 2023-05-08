High rainfall grazing country with opportunity to expand

QUALITY 1324 hectare (3267 acre) high rainfall grazing property Warradale is described as being able to comfortably run 12,000 DSE in any combination of cattle or sheep.
Located on the western edge of NSW's Southern Tablelands, the high rainfall country is situated at Goondah, 22km north west of Yass and 91km from Canberra.
Offered by Angus and Alex Metcalfe, Warradale is on the market with a price guide of in excess of $19 million.
The property has highly improved perennial grasses and clovers as well as productive native perennials, rye grass and sub clovers.
The country is backed by a strong fertiliser history.
The highly improved, undulating grazing land has a long history of cattle and sheep breeding.
Situated in a reliable non-seasonal rainfall area with an average annual rainfall of 716mm (28 inches), the property is supported by dams with extensive catchments and two creeks.
Improvements are in place to run both sheep and cattle including a new four stand shearing shed, new sheep yards, laneways, ProWay cattle yards, machinery sheds and silos.
The six bedroom brick veneer home is described as being in good condition. There is also a weatherboard home in fair condition.
In addition to Warradale, the adjoining 1452ha (3588 acre) mixed farming property Killarney is also being marketed through LAWD.
Killarney is on the market for $30m and has excellent infrastructure including a new four stand shearing shed ProWay cattle yards, sheds and two homes.
The two properties present an opportunity to secure 2775ha (6857 acres) of highly productive country rarely achieved in the region.
The combined carrying capacity of the two properties would be about 33,000 to 35,000 DSE.
Warradale is being sold through LAWD by an expressions of interest process, closing on June 8.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, LAWD.
