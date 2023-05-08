WALLAROOBIE a gently undulating, productive grazing property on the Southern Tablelands of NSW has sold after auction.
Located 25km from Goulburn and 98km from Canberra, the 343 hectare (848 acre) property was initially passed in at auction and subsequently listed for $3.625 million.
While not disclosed, it is understood the sale price is close to the asking price of about $10,569/ha ($4275/acre).
Described as being ideally suited to sheep, prime lambs and cattle, the well managed and presented grazing property is fenced into nine paddocks.
Pastures include phalaris, rye grass, cocksfoot, clovers and native species.
Water for livestock is supplied from Wollogorang Creek, seven dams and a bore. The average annual rainfall is about 750mm (30 inches).
The property has a 20x36m steel hay shed/machinery shed with five open bays plus lockable workshop with power connected. The steel cattle yards are equipped with a Warwick crush.
The marketing of Wallaroobie was handled by David Nolan, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
