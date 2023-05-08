The Land
Wild weather causes cancellations at Sydney Airport

May 8 2023 - 12:30pm
Snow is falling in Kosciuszko National Park in the NSW Snowy Mountains (Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS)
More than 30 flights have been cancelled out of Sydney Airport on May 8 as wild weather hits eastern Australia.

