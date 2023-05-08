The Land
Watershed Landcare holds workshops in farm fencing for women

Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated May 8 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
Rural women learning how to fix and maintain fences with rural lifestyle coach Katie Doherty (left) Photo: Supplied
After living on rural properties for her entire life, Cheryl White decided it was "about time" to learn how to fix and maintain the fences on her property.

