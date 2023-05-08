The most prestigious single furrow ploughing competition, The Golden Plough, was held at Wongarbon on April 22-23.
More than 800 people attended the annual event.
Ploughmen and women from across the country came to compete and take out the golden trophy.
Darren Gavin, Bathurst, took out the winning plot.
Ladies' plough winner was Jocelyn Cockbain, Tamworth.
Junior plough winner was Joey Reedy, Wallabadah.
Along with ploughing, there were horse obstacle courses, log snig competitions, pumpkin snatch and wagon rides.
