New trade expectations coming out of Europe suggest that verified information, presented in a trusted manner, will be the new deal when it comes to selling into premium markets.
Currently there is a focus on garments and textiles, with cotton and wool in the cross hairs, as the European Union demands that by 2026 these products carry a digital passport proving origin and sustainability.
"This will be challenging for Australian agriculture and we need to work quickly," says Michael Bullen, Former Department of Primary Industries' manager now spokesman for digital verifiable credentials specialists PYX, based in Orange. "Fortunately we lead the world on data exchange."
By taking a front foot on this issue, Mr Bullen says Australia, working alongside New Zealand, can avoid becoming "the victim".
"Australia is in a position to lead with this concept and enable it across supply chains," he says.
The technology required to create this smart platform will be launched and tested in front of a United Nations trade facilitation forum in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday.
Mr Bullen says future verification will likely be conducted through World Wide Web protocols, rather than block chain, using trusted "anchors" along the supply chain to build up a picture of product that truly meets market expectations.
In a previous life Mr Bullen helped work on an agribusiness precinct out of Western Sydney airport and he learned first hand the importance of paperless digital processes in cross-border trade.
Australia is in a position to lead with this concept.- Michael Bullen, PYX
An example of how important this data becomes can be explained through the new EU climate carbon border adjustment mechanism which places a tariff on imports from carbon emitting origins.
How to prove a sustainability claim is at the crux of this climate-market conundrum but Mr Bullen says technology is already available to tell the right story all along a supply chain.
He uses the example of Australia's "Covid passport" which proves a traveller is up to date with approved vaccinations. At each step facts are verified by a trusted source beginning at the laboratory of a vaccine manufacturer and finishing in the micro-chip embedded in your passport.
It doesn't take a great deal of effort to apply this protocol to all supply chains, from paddock to plate; from verified genetics to hormone use and product movements; most of the information is already available.
"However, each step along the way is typically locked behind closed doors, with limited ability to enable sharing across supply chains where needed," Mr Bullen says.
"In our research we have come to realise that with data transfer a single system won't work.
"With blockchain systems, information moves linearly, but not easily across. When it comes to different suppliers freighting to different countries there are multiple products, freight companies, processors and countries.
"Mandating a single system will not work as each organisation and country will rely on their systems that best meet their needs.
"When we use W3C protocols information can move up and down and sideways," he says. "It means we can envisage the future as a decentralised network."
For farmers Mr Bullen envisages a digital wallet, very similar to the one available to every iPhone user. In the way users allow the wallet to access credit cards, farmers can allow select data to be moved along the supply chain as required by other "trusted" anchor points, like the processor and the port.
"As this wallet moves along the supply chain other information is added - this might be sustainability, phytosanitary and food safety details," Mr Bullen said, pointing out that the fruit and vegetable industries already use a form of trace-back easily accessible with QR code or barcode.
"Australia is in an interesting sweet spot," he says. "There is already quality in the system with regards to the way we do things and our ability to be clean and green.
"We just need to set ourselves up to capture that information and make it expandable, so that a red meat trader can source two or three abattoirs and perhaps 20 to 30 producers."
"No one is asking producers to change, we are only asking them to consider how they might capture their information and present it so it can be captured and packaged for their supply chain and customers.
"At the end of the day if you see yourself as a victim, you are one. But by getting your information in the right order so that it can be presented to your industry, then you are on the front foot."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.