Rural Crime Investigators are appealing for information from the public concerning a number of power tools and equipment believed stolen, which were located during the search of a residence in Trangie in late January 2023.
On the 25 January 2023, investigators from Bourke and Dubbo Central North District, along with local police, executed a search warrant at a Trangie residence, in response to a number of thefts that had occurred in the area.
During the search, police seized a number of items which they suspected of being stolen including a Toolex brand air compressor, a pressure washer, a dual axle trailer, a Makita Drop saw, two generators, a Black Snake recovery strap and various other items.
Police have made a number of enquiries however they've been unable to identify the owner of these and various other items located.
Anyone who has been the victim of a theft prior to 25 January 2023 is encouraged to view the attached photos and, if they believe they own any of the items, they can contact plain clothes Senior Constable Blake Hillary or Detective Senior Constable Aaron Neilson at the Bourke Police Station on 6870 0899.
