The Land
Home/News

Focus on big fleeces on the Monaro

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Awardees with judges - Brad Cartwright, Robert Hain, Raymond Crowe, David Fraser, Neil Lynch, Adrian Redmond, Richard Maguire, Martin Walters and Matthew Coddington. Photo: Zoe Fraser
Awardees with judges - Brad Cartwright, Robert Hain, Raymond Crowe, David Fraser, Neil Lynch, Adrian Redmond, Richard Maguire, Martin Walters and Matthew Coddington. Photo: Zoe Fraser
Monaro Livestock and Property Trophy Overall Winner - Neil Lynch, McCarthys, Berridale, with his June-shorn Main Range-blood maiden ewes.
Monaro Livestock and Property Trophy Overall Winner - Neil Lynch, McCarthys, Berridale, with his June-shorn Main Range-blood maiden ewes.
John Coy Peoples Choice Award - the Yarrawonga-blood September-shorn ewes bred by David Fraser, Timaroo, Cooma.
John Coy Peoples Choice Award - the Yarrawonga-blood September-shorn ewes bred by David Fraser, Timaroo, Cooma.

We are wool growers and that is what we do well. And that is the whole point of the past two days - to lift the productivity of the commercial flocks on the Monaro.

- Neil Lynch, Berridale

First time visitors to the annual Merino ewe competition facilitated by the Berridale Agricultural Bureau will often be surprised and amazed at the wool growing potential of the Merino ewes wrought by their breeders on the cold high country of the Monaro.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.