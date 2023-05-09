We are wool growers and that is what we do well. And that is the whole point of the past two days - to lift the productivity of the commercial flocks on the Monaro.- Neil Lynch, Berridale
First time visitors to the annual Merino ewe competition facilitated by the Berridale Agricultural Bureau will often be surprised and amazed at the wool growing potential of the Merino ewes wrought by their breeders on the cold high country of the Monaro.
The two day competition is the oldest in Australia and this year for their 93rd event, ten flocks were entered.
The longevity of the event current committee president Neil Lynch attributes to the passion for breeding Merino sheep on the Monaro and backed by an enthusiastic committee.
"We are wool growers and that is what we do well," Mr Lynch said.
"And that is the whole point of the past two days - to lift the productivity of the commercial flocks on the Monaro.
"We used to have a big following on the Monaro where heavy cutting Merino sheep were renowned across the state and as we have seen during this competition, the committed wool growers are still passionate about their sheep and determined to keep breeding highly productive Merinos."
Return judge was Matthew Coddington, Roseville Park Merinos, Dubbo, while new judge was Brad Cartwright, Kempton, Crookwell.
Associate judges were high school students Tiffany Clifford, Bindaree Merinos, Berridale, and Alastair King, Avonside Merinos, Adaminaby.
Committee secretary Zoe Fraser said the competition was very tight, and noted the Greg McGufficke Trophy for novice entry was not awarded.
"The judges were going to award Adam and Ellyse Walters but they have been in the competition before so this was not awarded, " Ms Fraser said.
"It was extremely close this year between first and fourth only four points between for Matthew and five points between first and fourth for Brad.
"First was Neil Lynch, second was David Fraser, third was Martin and Liz Walters and fourth was Adam and Ellyse Walters."
. Monaro Livestock and Property Trophy Overall Winner - Neil Lynch, Main Range-blood.
. Cottage Park Trophy First Medium/Strong Wool - Neil Lynch
. Yarrawonga Trophy Second Medium/Strong Wool - David Fraser, Yarrawonga-blood
. Elders Trophy First Fine Wool - Adrian and Deb Redmond, Main Range-blood.
. Arable Trophy - Rob Hain for Glengyle, Gunyah/Egelabra/Main Range-blood (this trophy is for second in fine wool which was originally trophy for highest score without a prize, however the judges decided to make this presentation)
. Bindaree Trophy Short Wool - Raymond Crowe, Cottage Park-blood.
. Hazeldean Trophy First Over 500 Ewes - David Fraser
. Manawa Trophy First Under 500 Ewes - Neil Lynch
. Mildon Trophy First Hoggets - David Fraser
. Main Range Trophy Second Hoggets - Martin and Liz Walters
. Snowy Plains Trophy Most Improved - Richard Maguire, Cottage Park/Jilliby-blood.
. John Coy People's Choice Award - David Fraser
. Gary Thompson Memorial People's Choice Ewe Hoggets - Neil Lynch
Mr Lynch's winning ewes were June-shorn and Main Range-blood.
Associate judge Alastair King considered the winning ewes bred by Neil Lynch to be outstanding, with the productive potential essential on the Monaro.
"They are fantastic looking sheep, well looked after and doing really well," Mr King said.
"They have a well nourished tip and a great build and their wool is of really high quality.
"It is a nice white colour and with a deep crimp."
Such was their high body score, Mr King said he thought they were too fat.
"But they have good wide hips and lambing shouldn't be a problem," he said.
