Buying shares in a company which is not listed on any stock market is usually an act of faith and great patience, with little prospect of selling the shares at any price, usually for years.
The good news for the Punter this week was that Neutrog, one of his long-term, unquoted investments, has been doing well enough to get approval from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission to set up a low volume market.
This will enable investors to register their interest in either buying or selling the shares, but it is up to the investors to negotiate with each other to fix the price. Sales are limited to a total of $1.5 million in any 12-month period. Details of the transactions will be kept by Neutrog's share registrar.
Neutrog is a South Australian company that produces a range of fertilisers and soil conditioners with fun names such as Rapid Raiser, Nincompoop, Humungus and GOGO Juice for both the home garden and commercial farmers.
The Punter bought 4000 Neutrog shares in a crowdfunding operation a year ago at 63 cents each. They may or may not be worth that much, but the company appears to be doing well, so he is in no hurry to sell.
Last month it signed a memo of understanding with Agriflex, the agribusiness arm of Centrex (ASX code CXM), which operates the new high-grade Ardmore phosphate rock mine south of Mt Isa.
Phosphate sales are running at around $8.7 million a quarter.
Centrex began life 21 years ago as Centrex Metals, mining iron ore in SA, before switching its focus to phosphate. It is still looking for copper and gold near Goulburn. The Punter has added CXM to his watchlist. Unlike his other fertiliser plays, Australian Potash (APC), Neurizer (NRZ) and Trigg Mining (TMG), Centrex is actually selling the stuff and has positive cash flow.
