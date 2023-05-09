The Land
Gloucester cows with calves hit $3200 a unit

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 10:00am
Rob Degner, Comboyne, Peter Reid, Ray White Rural, Yarrowitch and Scott Dalzell, Rolands Plains, were actively bidding on pens at the Gloucester female sale.
Rob Degner, Comboyne, Peter Reid, Ray White Rural, Yarrowitch and Scott Dalzell, Rolands Plains, were actively bidding on pens at the Gloucester female sale.

A pen of eight Angus cows with calves at foot topped the Gooch Agencies Gloucester female sale at $3200 last Friday, on a day where quality attracted premiums and strong demand from volume buyers sourced cattle for the New England and Tamworth region made the difference.

