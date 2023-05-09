Gloucester cows with calves hit $3200 a unit

A pen of eight Angus cows with calves at foot topped the Gooch Agencies Gloucester female sale at $3200 last Friday, on a day where quality attracted premiums and strong demand from volume buyers sourced cattle for the New England and Tamworth region made the difference.
The selling agent, Gooch Agencies' James Gooch said the younger cattle which displayed better quality sold well, however lighter conditioned cattle took the heavier discounts.
"The biggest challenge was the lighter weaner heifers, which were hardest to shift," Mr Gooch said.
Brett Thompson, Dungog, sold the top-priced pen of eight cows with calves, which was bought by Gary and Kerrie Gooch of Bulahdelah.
Six black baldy cows with calves at foot, account Sylvester family, Gresford, sold for $2050, while Maureen Lowrey and Joey Lyall, Stroud, offered nine big-framed Angus cows with calves that sold for $2200. The buyer was Ray White Tamworth.
Peter Reid of Yarrowitch was acting on behalf of Ray White Rural, Tamworth, and said the cattle would be going into the Yarrowitch, Walcha and Tamworth districts.
A pen of big-framed three to six-year-old cows with calves account Maton Investments, of Coolongolook made $2200 going to a local buyer.
Marie Gregory, Bretti, sold a pen of Hereford cows with Maine Anjou-cross calves at foot for $1675.
Ms Gregory said she'd paid higher prices last year to acquire the cattle but had to meet the market on the day.
Maton Investments also sold a pen of 13 three to six-year-old cows, red tag pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC), to calve in July for $2050, bought by Sundell Pastoral, Booral.
Bill Rumble, Monkerai, sold a pen of big-framed red heifers in PTIC to an Angus bull for $1500.
Prices for smaller cows in lighter condition eased, ranging from $550 to $875 for 16 black-baldy cows.
In the lines of young Angus heifers, Mark and Wendy Vaile, of Bootawa, sold a pen of 15, Knowla-blood heifers, which made $1500, while a pen of 14, account Howard Schultz, Gloucester made $1300.
Kent Harris, Gloucester, bought both pens.
