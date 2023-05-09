Rural Crime Investigators from Central West police district are seeking the public's help to locate 411 October drop Dohne ewes and wethers.
Police allege the sheep were stolen from a rural property off The Bogan Way, Trundle between March and April this year.
The sheep were in wool when stolen and have red ear tags - PIC ND243341 - and no earmarks.
Anyone with information about the missing lambs is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or alternatively contact Detective Scott McCallum, Rural Crime Investigator at Parkes Police Station on (02) 6862 9925.
Police are still searching for:
