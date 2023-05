213 Merinos ( mixed aged and mixed sex ewes and wethers ), stolen from a rural property off the Childowa Road, Bookham area. Police believe the animals were stolen between November 2022 and March 2023. The sheep have either purple, orange or white coloured PIC ear tags, labelled NA621597 attached to their right ear. The wethers have a keyhole cut out left ear, and the ewes out of their right ear.