Jobs at Costa glass houses, Guyra

By Newsroom
May 9 2023 - 2:30pm
Brett Ryan, human resources manager; Andrew Pearson, new apprentices Marty Ryan; Joey Mills, the maintenance manager; Neil Ashman and state manager, Scot MacDonald. Picture by Guyra Gazette
Brett Ryan, human resources manager; Andrew Pearson, new apprentices Marty Ryan; Joey Mills, the maintenance manager; Neil Ashman and state manager, Scot MacDonald. Picture by Guyra Gazette

Three new apprentices have joined the Costa Tomato operations in Guyra. Neil Ashman, Andrew Pearson and Marty Ryan, who all come from the Guyra region, have started boiler-making apprenticeships, giving them a broad range of skills required to maintain the glasshouse operation.

