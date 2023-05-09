Pristine river flood-out property with grazing opportunities

MURRUMBIDGEE River frontage property Springdale is a pristine river flood-out and wetlands property with a 22,350 megalitre water share licence.
Offered Paul and Sue Coates through Nutrien Harcourts, the 2915 hectare (7204 acre) property is located 45km north of Balranald in the prized western Riverina region.
Springdale is a combination of freehold and leasehold land with a 2km freehold frontage to the Murrumbidgee River.
The property contains a mosaic of wetlands that fill and dry over various timescales from the Murrumbidgee River, either by flooding or controlled diversions from the nearby Redbank Weir.
Redbank Weir is used to manage the release of excess water onto the floodplains.
The self-draining shallow creeks and causeways on the property drains the water back into the channels and river catchment.
Nearby wetlands on the lower Murrumbidgee River floodplains are of international significance because of native and waterbird species.
The topography is generally flat, dominated by generations of mature and sapling river red gums and areas of open grass/shrub floodplains.
Following a flood or sizeable rain event, a variety of native grasses, medics and forbs germiniate across the fertile grey loam river soils and wetlands, allowing for substantial grazing opportunities.
The boundary is fenced for livestock.
There is also a fishing cabin located on freehold land at the edge of the Murrumbidgee River.
Springdale is being sold through Nutrien Harcourts by an expressions of interest process, closing on June 1.
Contact Michael Fernandez, 0429 165 077, Nutrien Harcourts.
