Bokhara delivers high quality grazing

May 10 2023 - 1:00pm
Bundabulla is headed to auction with price expectations in the $4.8-$5 million range. Picture - supplied
GARRIE and Rita Turnbull's well regarded 8935 hectare (22,124 acre) Bokhara River property Bundabulla is headed to auction on June 14 with price expectations in the $4.8-$5 million range.

