Bokhara delivers high quality grazing

GARRIE and Rita Turnbull's well regarded 8935 hectare (22,124 acre) Bokhara River property Bundabulla is headed to auction on June 14 with price expectations in the $4.8-$5 million range.
Located 50km north of Brewarrina on the sealed Brewarrina-Goodooga Road, the original soldier settlement block comprises of generally flat open plains country with the Bokhara River dispersing through the middle of the property.
Bundabulla has fertile, heavily carrying, grey and black soils and is lightly timbered areas of gidgee, coolabah, rosewood and whitewood. There is also scattered dogwood, lignum and oldman salt bush along the river and Yamba Creek systems.
The low lying areas offer a great variety of Mitchell and coolah grass, natural saltbush, bluebush, copper burr and jelly burr. There is a huge body of clover and herbages in season.
Water is a major feature. The capped and piped bore supplies seven dams, poly tanks and the homestead. There are also an additional seven dams and a 5km dual frontage to the Bokhara and its seasonal flows. The average annual rainfall is 400mm (16 inches).
The carrying capacity is rated on the on LLS rates notice at 0.62 DSE/ha (5539DSE). The Turnbulls have been running 3000 Merino ewes plus 160 Santa cows and followers.
Improvements include a six stand steel shearing shed, steel panel sheep yards, and shearers' quarters.
There are also two sets of steel cattle yards.
The six bedroom Bundabulla homestead consists of two adjoining homes. There is also a three bedroom workers' cottage.
The property is situated 460km from Dubbo and 465km from Roma - all on sealed roads.
Bundabulla will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on AuctionsPlus on June 14.
Contact David Russell, 0418 636 050, Nutrien Harcourts.
