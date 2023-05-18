The Land
Angus success in 2023 Adelong Commercial Cattle Competition

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated May 19 2023 - 9:31am, first published 7:00am
James Crawford with his partner Carolyn Browne and their rising two year old heifers on the point of calving.
"It's easy to stand in the paddock or your yards and say - these are the best cattle, but you need to have production figures to support it," James Crawford said when explaining the breeding and management of his Angus herd on Galimbang, Yaven Creek.

