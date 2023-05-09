Erin Childs was working for a chartered accounting firm in Sydney when she felt the urge to return to regional NSW.
"The opportunity arose to move back to Albury and take on a role as CFO with Australia's leading biologicals company, New Edge Microbials," Ms Childs said.
"It felt like a big move at the time but I could see they were an exciting trajectory. The opportunity to have a front-row seat with a company that was delivering meaningful products into the hands of farmers and benefiting the planet, was too good to pass up."
Three years later, the 29 year old has played a significant role in helping the company experience 20 per cent year-on-year growth, and expand from 20 employees to 40.
And now she's been selected to selected to participate in the 30th cohort of the Australian Rural Leadership Program (ARLP).
The program is known as the most in-depth national leadership program for rural, regional and remote Australians. This year, the ARLP has chosen 31 people from different backgrounds, industries and communities to grow as leaders and expand their knowledge across Australia and the Asia-Pacific.
Among her many accomplishments, Ms Child has also helped introduce systems and governance structures to turn a family business into an investor-ready group. She also leads a small team of women she claims are "talented, future leaders."
Ms Childs is hoping to use the leadership program to further her goal to educate farmers about the benefits of using microbes in agriculture.
"I'm taking an an active role in a philanthropic venture that seeks to provide farmers with access to more scientific research about using microbes, which is a new passion of mine," Ms Childs said.
"Our continued focus is to arm farmers with products that will reduce fertiliser and chemical applications; reducing their input costs and combatting increased scrutiny from consumers regarding traditional farming practices," Ms Childs said.
"Our existing products have strong climate and economic credentials and we are continually investing in R&D to develop better products and more of them to support our farmers."
Ms Childs is also passionate about diversity and inclusion in regional business, particularly in leadership roles.
"Female leadership is a passion of mine. Diverse perspectives, whether that is gender, culture, age or race, are great for business. They inspire new ideas and foster innovation and the more diverse our rural and regional organisations are, the more competitive we are, and the better our potential."
New Edge Microbials managing director Ben Barlow also went through the program in its early years; completing the course when he was the same age as Ms Childs.
Mr Barlow said the Rural Leadership Program was a defining moment in his life.
"The program provided a unique opportunity to learn extraordinary senior leadership qualities in a variety of different settings with other executives. Elle's selection into the program cements her position as an emerging leader in Rural and Regional Australia and we couldn't be more proud," Mr Barlow said.
The program begins 6 June with the first session "Discovery and Awareness" to be held in Moreton National Park.
