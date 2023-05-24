Elite LAWD team is responsible for some of the country's most significant agricultural property transactions

Robbie Winckelmann, Ash Turner and Sam Graham from Australian Agricultural Company (AACo) with LAWD's Tim McKinnon and Nick Houston. Pictures supplied

This is branded content for LAWD.

SINCE inception in 2020, LAWD has quickly established itself as one of the nation's foremost property firms dedicated to specialised property transactions, valuations and advisory in the agriculture sector.

LAWD is led by some of Australia's most accomplished rural property specialists including senior directors Col Medway and Danny Thomas, who oversee agribusiness transactions, and sought-after agricultural property valuation specialist, Tim McKinnon, who established LAWD's valuation business in early 2021.



The LAWD Board is led by highly respected property sector leader, Rob Blain, who has held several executive and non-executive positions throughout Australia and Asia and operates a beef cattle enterprise in NSW.

Founding Senior Director, Mr Medway, said LAWD was established to deliver a specialist agribusiness and peri-urban offering that took a collaborative approach, combining unparalleled national and international experience with local insights and expertise.

"One of the greatest points of differentiation offered by LAWD is our ability to bring a diversity of insights and experience to a transaction or valuation given the depth of knowledge and connections that are held within our growing team," Mr Medway said.

"From day one, we have been focused on delivering a unique and tailored approach to create Australia's premium agricultural property services firm, and I believe the sales record and growth we have achieved over just three years is reflective of that commitment."

Growing national presence

The LAWD team comprises more than 50 qualified property professionals across Australia with offices in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, as well as an increasing presence in regional centres such as Katherine in the Northern Territory and the recently opened Brunswick office in the south-west of Western Australia.

Regionally located valuation services are also expanding, with LAWD valuers now based in Roma in Queensland and Albury on the NSW-Victorian border, in addition to the capital centres, delivering locally relevant knowledge and easy access to a number of key agriculture production zones.

LAWD Chief Executive Officer Enda Foley said the firm had placed a clear focus on bringing together an elite team to create an offering of unrivalled quality in Australian agricultural property.

LAWD Western Australia-based Directors William Morris and Simon Wilkinson with Senior Directors Danny Thomas and Col Medway at LAWD's Perth office launch.

"Ensuring we have the right people has been a priority of the senior leadership group since inception, and we are proud to have brought together a team that includes both highly regarded and established property specialists and some of the most promising young professionals in the sector," Mr Foley said.

"We've also invested in making sure we have a physical presence across the country and have established offices in state capital cities where agribusiness is an important driver of the economy.

"We manage some of our industry's largest corporate agricultural transactions, however our focus also extends to servicing the needs of farming families, and local and regional clients, particularly as we continue to build our hyper-local presence in key agricultural production and lifestyle areas."

Australia a drawcard for corporate and institutional capital

Over the past three years, LAWD has stewarded a number of the most significant agricultural property transactions in the country, including the Lawson Grains portfolio spanning NSW and WA, the Corinella portfolio in Victoria and South Australia, and sought-after WA holding, Cherylton Farms.

LAWD Senior Director, Danny Thomas, who also oversaw the sale of one of Australia's largest irrigation farming operations, Gundaline, at Carathool in early 2023, said in a shifting economic climate Australia continued to attract corporate and institutional capital from both local and international parties.

"This year marks 40 years since Australia floated its currency, which today acts as a driver for international demand," Mr Thomas said.

"While there has been a stabilisation among domestic buyers, our floating currency will continue to do its job in relation to Australian agricultural land, as the local dollar is very good value against US currency.

"Carbon is a further incentive for fresh capital and new investment in northern Australia.



"Throughout 2023, there will be hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars' worth of deals conducted in the north with new money."

Commitment to regional Australia

As a business invested in the broader success and wellbeing of agriculture and regional Australia, LAWD supports a number of important causes working to foster emerging talent and care for local communities.

These include the Zanda McDonald Award, Active Farmers, Foodbank, Country Education Foundation of Australia and Humans of Agriculture.

"Many of our team are from rural and regional Australia or have interests in agriculture themselves, so we understand the critical importance of investing back into emerging talent and communities for the enduring prosperity of our industry," Mr Medway said.