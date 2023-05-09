BOER nannies were sold for a top of $160 a head at Dubbo goat sale on Tuesday.
About 2000 goats were yarded which mainly consisted of vendors from the local area, Coonamble, Parkes, Mudgee and Coolah.
Joe Portelli, PT Lord Dakin and Associates, said it was a pretty tough sale.
"Restocker activity was fairly limited due to the drying season," he said.
Mr Portelli said the kill goats were about $10 to $15 a head cheaper than the last sale.
Bush billies were sold for $18 to $70 and bush nannies made $15 to $45 while boer wethers and boer nannies both sold for $55 to $160.
The top line of boer nannies was from J Peel and TJ Bradbury, Currabubula, sold to a Gulgong restocker.
GN and K Lindsay, Parkes, sold three two-year-old bucks for $100 and another 30 six-month-old bucks for $84.
A line of four-month-old boer does from KE and EB Turner, Cumnock, sold for $78.
SE Binns, Mendooran, sold five two-year-old wethers for $190 to a local butcher.
Buyers were mainly two Victorian meat processors, a Griffith feedlotter and the Broken Hill and Cobar depots.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
