The Land
Home/Markets

Dubbo boer nannies sold to $160

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated May 17 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 2000 goats were yarded at Dubbo on Tuesday. File picture.
About 2000 goats were yarded at Dubbo on Tuesday. File picture.

BOER nannies were sold for a top of $160 a head at Dubbo goat sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.