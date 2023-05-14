Experience and passion takes the lead in Tamworth

From left to right: Marco Cicchelli, Joe Makeham, Leesa Mackenzie, Kevina Sleiman, Michaela Gale, Phillip Judd, Duncan Gidley-Baird, Melissa Simmons, Tom Wythes and Sally McCarthy. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Rabobank.

With the eleven staff in Rabobank's Tamworth branch enjoying over 150 years of combined experience, rural banking teams don't come much stronger.

Dedicated to the region and its farmers

As a bank focussed solely on agriculture, area manager Phillip Judd said the Tamworth team were all passionate about supporting local farmers, and being a part of their journey.

"Some of our account managers have been in the team for 20 years, working with the same clients for the entirety, and you just can't replicate that experience," Mr Judd said.

"It's this longevity of service that affords a unique and deep understanding of a client's farm business, their family, and what they're trying to achieve."

This depth of knowledge and stability, Mr Judd believes, also ensures a streamlined process when farmers need to move in a hurry.

"We know that when it comes to operating and growing a business, people need to pull out all stops, and we can do that - our team has formed great relationships across the bank to ensure turnaround times are as fast as possible."

And most importantly, within the branch he said the team environment was hard to beat.

"We all get along well, we have a laugh and we are all very like-minded in our dedication and vision for ag, and our local Tamworth community."

A team dedicated to the region

From the Liverpool Plains, across to Walcha and the Port Macquarie coast, up to Barraba, Boggabri and Coonabarabran, across to Coolah, Cassilis, Merriwa and down through the Hunter Valley, the Tamworth team covers a diversity of regions, commodities and industries.

Servicing traditional grain growers and livestock producers, to cotton, dairy and poultry, Mr Judd said no two days were ever the same.

"We all agree that the best part of our job is getting out on farm, experiencing the season with our clients and helping them plan accordingly."

He described the past couple of seasons as 'terrific', and that the positive outlook across the whole rural community was an exciting time for all, however conceded that challenges lay ahead.

"Commodity prices, interest rates and input costs are starting to impact profits, but that's what we're here for."

"We're not just here for the good times.

