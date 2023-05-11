The Land
NSW CWA female only junior membership remains unchanged after an emotional debate at the annual general meeting.

Elka Devney
Elka Devney
May 11 2023 - 1:00pm
NSW CWA annual state conference. Picture by: Elka Devney
NSW CWA annual state conference. Picture by: Elka Devney

The next generation of the NSW Country Women's Association (CWA) remains female only after an emotional debate triggered by a motion to incorporate gender neutral language in the constitution at the annual general meeting this week.

