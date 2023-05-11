The next generation of the NSW Country Women's Association (CWA) remains female only after an emotional debate triggered by a motion to incorporate gender neutral language in the constitution at the annual general meeting this week.
In a proposal put forward by Broken Hill to include young people who are transgender, non-binary and male in the junior membership of the NSW CWA, the motion would have seen the word 'girls' be replaced by 'young persons' in the constitution.
The motion was not passed.
Broken Hill branch member Kathryn Hogan said the motion aimed to allow all young people regardless of gender to see how the CWA advocates for women and children in country NSW.
"Our branch has a young boy who has shown enthusiasm towards the CWA values, however under the constitution only girls below the age of 18 can join as junior members," she said.
"There are girls of the same age who are members and have junior badges, however he is not allowed to join which is very sad.
"As an individual who is involved quite deeply in our branch, we put this motion forward to support him."
The motion was second by fellow branch member Cristina Tolu who said these children would one day have a voice of their own to advocate for the association.
"Young people will be the ones who say that the CWA is not just about scones," she said.
"While the motion did not pass we respect the opinions of others and accept the decision that was made.
"He will still be part of our branch, just not as a junior member, however we will find other ways to make him feel special and welcome."
Molong branch president and Central West group vice president Megan Peffer voted against the motion.
"In a world that is changing I want my girls to know that the CWA is for them and that they are valued as women," she said.
"My daughters, Annabelle and Harriet, love being part of a community group that supports them.
"For 101 years the CWA has fought hard for country women and if that was to change it would make a great difference to our organisation."
Meanwhile, the CWA passed a motion proposed by the agricultural and environmental state executive to enforce the desexing of pet cats across NSW.
Illabo Evening branch president and state agricultural and environmental committee member Jenny Birthles said she was surprised by the outcome as she thought she would be shot down in flames.
"Many owners believe their cute fluffy cat won't kill, but they do," she said.
"I feel really strongly about the issue as I live on a property between Cootamundra and Junee where the number of feral cats I see roaming is amazing.
"Currently NSW has no mandatory desexing laws and I think we need to do something about it."
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
